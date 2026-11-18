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The Brief WalletHub released a study ranking the most "sinful" cities in America based on several factors, including violent crime, heavy drinking, gambling and adult entertainment. Detroit ranked No. 25 on the list, driven primarily by high scores in laziness, anger and hatred. St. Louis and Chicago were the only other Midwestern cities to make the top 15.



A new WalletHub study ranked Detroit among the nation's top 25 most sinful cities in America and fourth overall in the Midwest.

What makes a city sinful?

The backstory:

To create the list, WalletHub looked at 182 cities to see how common the following "sins" were in each: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

But how do you measure anger and hatred across an entire city? Analysts looked at 37 real-world statistics to define each sin.

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For instance, anger and hatred were determined by violent crime rates, bullying incidents and mass shootings. They also factored in adult entertainment venues for lust, tanning salons for vanity, physical inactivity for laziness and casinos per capita for greed.

Each city was graded on a 100-point scale across those factors to create an overall Vice Index score, where a higher number puts a city closer to the top of the list.

Here's why Detroit made the list

Local perspective:

Detroit landed at No. 25 overall in the nation with a Vice Index score of 44.90 out of 100.

The city scored high in the categories of laziness, anger and hatred, and excesses and vices. On the flip side, it received low marks for vanity and greed, which helped pull down its overall ranking.

Laziness: No. 4 in the U.S.

Anger and hatred: No. 10

Excesses and vices: No. 10

Lust: No. 20

Jealousy: No. 26

Vanity: No. 157

Greed: No. 160

How the Midwest compares

Across The Region:

Detroit finished fourth among Midwest cities in the study, trailing St. Louis, Chicago and Cleveland. Here's how the top five Midwest cities stacked up nationally:

St. Louis: No. 10 overall (50.09)

Chicago: No. 12 overall (48.83)

Cleveland: No. 16 overall (47.85)

Detroit: No. 25 overall (44.90)

Minneapolis: No. 31 overall (43.91)

Top 10 sinful cities in America

Big picture view:

Vegas lived up to its reputation as "Sin City" by once again claiming the No. 1 spot on WalletHub's sinful city list. It led the nation in greed and ranked near the top for lust, laziness, vanity and jealousy.

Houston followed in second place after ranking highest in the country for lust, while Los Angeles came in third after taking the top spot for vanity.

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