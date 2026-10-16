Non-verbal child found wandering on Warren, Detroit police seek parents

The Brief Police are looking for the parents of a young child found wearing only a yellow shirt late Thursday night. Detroit police say that the child is non-verbal and was located on W. Warren outside Hairline Beauty Supply. The DPD Child Abuse Unit and Child Protective Services are both investigating.



Detroit police are looking for the parents of a special needs child found Thursday night wearing only a yellow shirt.

Timeline:

The non-verbal child was located by officers outside the Hairline Beauty Supply store, 19851 W. Warren at 10 p.m. last night, according to Detroit police.

DPD officers canvassed the area trying to find the child’s parents, with no leads.

The Detroit Police Child Abuse Unit is investigating with Child Protective Services and are asking for help finding the child's parents.

What you can do:

If you know this child or have any information, please contact the Detroit Police Department 6th precinct at 313-596-5600 or the Detroit Police Child Abuse Unit at 313-596-5329.