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The Brief A Pew Research analysis estimates there are roughly 3,000 Flock cameras across Michigan. The license plate-tracking cameras have drawn scrutiny over privacy concerns, data-sharing rules and police oversight. To address growing nationwide backlash, Flock announced platform changes taking effect in 2027.



You may have driven past one without even noticing, and depending on where you live, there could be dozens or even hundreds in your county.

A recent Pew Research study estimates there are roughly 110,000 Flock cameras scanning license plates nationwide, amid a growing debate over public safety and privacy.

What are Flock cameras?

The backstory:

Mounted in neighborhoods across the U.S., Flock cameras take photos of vehicles and use artificial intelligence to record details like the vehicle's license plate number, make, model and color, along with the time it drove by.

Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based company founded in 2017, sells the cameras to police departments, sheriff's offices, neighborhood associations and private businesses.

The company says it provides the technology, while each buyer controls who can access the footage and how long to keep it under local laws.

How many Flock cameras does your county have?

Dig deeper:

Flock hasn't released a public map of its camera network. To determine just how many might be scattered across the country, Pew pulled data from OpenStreetMap, a crowdsourced mapping project where volunteers log camera locations.

RELATED: Garden City residents call for an end to Flock cameras

Because the map relies on volunteer entries, Pew notes its figures are a conservative estimate rather than an official count.

By comparison, Flock told The Washington Post in August 2026 that it operates more than 120,000 cameras across 6,000 communities. Meanwhile, a separate map built by cybersecurity researcher Joshua Michael lists roughly 175,000 cameras, according to Pew.

By the numbers:

In Michigan, Pew's analysis identified 3,001 Flock cameras across 52 counties. Wayne County alone has about 879 cameras, followed by Oakland County with 509, Macomb County with 241, Genesee County with 234 and Kent County with 204.

See the table below for more county-by-county camera estimates.

The Flock camera controversy

Local perspective:

Several Michigan communities have moved to cut ties with Flock Safety over privacy concerns. Independence Township voted in September 2026 to remove all eight of its cameras and delete its stored data. Milford ended its Flock contract in October, and the Oakland County Parks Department announced in November that it would drop its Flock cameras when its contract expires.

Immigrant rights advocates have also raised concerns that local law enforcement agencies in Brownstown, Southfield, Taylor and Troy used Flock data to help ICE.

Big picture view:

These local cases mirror a wider national debate over how police use automated license plate readers.

Over the summer, the American Civil Liberties Union launched its "Get The Flock Out" campaign urging communities to cancel Flock contracts and pass state bans. The advocacy group contends that police can search and share drivers' travel histories with little oversight and noted that fewer than 1% of scanned cars are linked to a crime.

Just weeks ahead of the November midterms, a national survey by Data for Progress also found that 52% of likely voters held an unfavorable view of the cameras. That marked a sharp jump in disapproval over a single month and rose to 60% once voters were given a brief description of how the system works.

Flock addresses privacy concerns

The other side:

Flock and its law enforcement supporters argue the cameras are an essential crime-fighting tool.

In a statement to The Associated Press in September, Flock spokesperson MoMo Zhou said the company's technology has helped solve roughly 1 million crimes and reunite about 10,000 missing people with their families.

To address privacy concerns and documented officer abuses, Flock announced a set of platform changes in August 2026 that will become mandatory for law enforcement agencies on Jan. 1, 2027.

The company shortened its standard data retention window from 30 days to seven, unless footage is tied to an active case. It's also requiring all police buyers to use an audit tool that flags unusual search patterns and locks out users pending an internal review.