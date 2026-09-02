SB Lodge freeway closed at Livernois due to crash with motorcycle, semi-truck

The southbound side of the Lodge freeway is closed at Livernois Wednesday morning as first responders deal with a crash scene.

SB Lodge closed due to crash

What we know:

Sometime around 7:30 a.m. a motorcycle crashed with what appears to be a semi-truck as SkyFOX flew over the site.

It is unclear if more vehicles were involved, in addition to the truck and the motorcycle.

Traffic is backed up for miles as the investigation continues.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates as they become available.

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