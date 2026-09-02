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SB Lodge freeway closed at Livernois due to crash with motorcycle, semi-truck

By David Komer
FOX 2 Detroit
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Published September 2, 2026 8:01 AM EDT
Published September 2, 2026 8:01 AM EDT
Motorcycle crash closes Lodge at Livernois
Motorcycle crash closes Lodge at Livernois

Motorcycle crash closes Lodge at Livernois

The southbound side of the Lodge is closed Wednesday morning due to a crash. 

FOX 2 - The southbound side of the Lodge freeway is closed at Livernois Wednesday morning as first responders deal with a crash scene.

SB Lodge closed due to crash 

What we know:

Sometime around 7:30 a.m. a motorcycle crashed with what appears to be a semi-truck as SkyFOX flew over the site.

It is unclear if more vehicles were involved, in addition to the truck and the motorcycle. 

Traffic is backed up for miles as the investigation continues. 

Stay with FOX 2 for updates as they become available. 

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