Ann Arbor attempted robbery at a stamp and coin store leads to police search

The Brief The incident happened at a strip mall during the middle of the day last Thursday. According to the owner of the Stamps and Coins on Washtenaw Avenue, he got a call on Wednesday from the man saying he and his wife were going to come by the next day and look at gold coins. Police have released an image of one of the men they are looking for.



Police in Ann Arbor are on the hunt for two people who allegedly worked together attempting to rob a stamp and coin store. But an employee fought back, fired a warning shot and scared them off.

Police searching for suspects

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The incident happened at a strip mall during the middle of the day last Thursday. FOX 2 had a chance to speak to someone at the scene where it all took place.

Police have released an image of one of the men they are looking for. According to the owner of the Stamps and Coins on Washtenaw Avenue, he got a call on Wednesday from the man in the picture saying he and his wife were going to come by the next day and look at gold coins.

On Thursday, he appeared and says he’s waiting for his wife. Hours pass and finally the man says his wife is here. But instead of a woman, a young man wearing a tan hoodie comes up the steps wearing a backpack and something else.

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The owner, who didn’t want to be identified, picked it up from there.

"He looks around, and we say, can we help you? Takes a gun, pulls it out and points it at the employee and says, put your hands up," they said. "And at that point, a clerk who was armed fired a shot at them and they ran."

He tells FOX 2 they ran off, got into a car and drove away. I reached out to police on Monday, and they say they are still looking for the suspects.