Detroit Tiger Kevin McGonigle wins American League's Rookie of the Year

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The Brief Kevin McGonigle was named Rookie of the Year in the American League on Monday. The 22-year-old infielder made his MLB debut in 2026



Detroit Tigers player Kevin McGonigle has been named the 2026 A.L. Rookie of the Year.

Big picture view:

The 22-year-old infielder made his MLB debut in 2026. McGonigle led the Tigers in several offensive categories as a rookie, including plate appearances (707), hits (168), runs (97) and walks (95).



He was the No. 37 overall pick in 2023 out of high school.

McGonigle is the sixth Tiger to win the award.

He was an all-star this year and signed an 8-year, $150 million contract that runs through the 2034 season.

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 5: Third baseman Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers snags a fly ball hit by Nolan Gorman of the St. Louis Cardinals for an out during the second inning at Comerica Park on April 5, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Expand

The backstory:

Previous Rookie of the Year winners include Nick Kurtz with the Athletics in 2025, Luis Gil with the Yankees in 2024 and Gunnar Henderson with Baltimore in 2023.

The last time a Detroit Tiger won Rookie of the Year was:

2016: RHP Michael Fulmer.

2006: RHP Justin Verlander.

1978: 2B Lou Whitaker.

1976: RHP Mark Fidrych.

1953: SS Harvey Kuenn.