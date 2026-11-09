Detroit Land Bank opening 7,500 properties for purchase

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The Brief Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield announced changes that she says will make the Land Bank more responsive and easier for Detroiters to navigate. This includes releasing holds on 7,500 Land Bank properties across the city. The changes are part of the mayor’s Rise Higher transition initiative.



Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield announced Monday a series of changes coming to the Detroit Land Bank.

Detroit Land Bank changes

Big picture view:

The Detroit Land Bank Authority offers Detroiters an abundance of home and land ownership opportunities. The program was designed to make buying properties in Detroit more accessible and affordable, to transform vacant and abandoned properties into community assets.

The backstory:

Since its formation, the Detroit Land Bank has facilitated the successful sale and renovation of 15,000 vacant homes throughout the city, and also the sale of more than 35,000 side lots, Mayor Sheffield said Monday.

"Clearly, the Detroit Land Bank has done a lot of great work that has strengthened our neighborhoods, reduced blight and given thousands of Detroiters the opportunity to build generational wealth. But – we all know that this administration wants everyone, every department and everything to rise higher. And that is exactly what the Detroit Land Bank is going to do," she added.

Rise Higher Detroit is an official transition initiative of Mayor Sheffield’s.

What's next:

Mayor Sheffield outlined Monday what changes are coming to the Detroit Land Bank:

A $3 million grant that will help directly support eligible Land Bank purchasers get homes into compliance, and also help individuals in the buyback program.

Opening up more properties for purchase throughout the city.

Raising customer service standards, bringing a new field office to the city.

The ability to submit applications for beautification projects through a website versus applying in person

A partnership between the Housing Commission and Detroit Land Bank to invest $6 million for 75 temporary housing units for those who are in need of transitional and permanent housing in Detroit

Revamping nuisance abatement program to be driven directly by community groups

Detroit Land Bank adding properties

Dig deeper:

The Land Bank will release city holds on 7,500 Land Bank properties across the city, the mayor said, giving residents in every district the opportunity to purchase side lots and become homeowners.

Also, a map will soon be available online where 56,000 parcels will show availability, holds and reasons for holds to provide transparency.

What they're saying:

"When Detroiters have more opportunities to own a home, improve a property and put down roots, our neighborhoods grow stronger," Mayor Sheffield said. "When our neighborhoods are stronger, Detroit is stronger."