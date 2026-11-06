Trump-backed 'Freedom Fuel' hit with $4 million lawsuit over alleged scam

The Brief According to a 179-page lawsuit filed in federal court in Philadelphia in August, Mansfield Oil Company is suing K.R.S.M. for $4 million The lawsuit alleges that they never paid because of a data error which impacted invoices.



It appears ‘Freedom Fuel’ is not exactly free, after the Trump-backed gas station chain headed to court for a bill worth millions of dollars.

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According to a 179-page lawsuit filed in federal court in Philadelphia in August, Mansfield Oil Company is suing K.R.S.M. for $4 million and sold some of it to Freedom gas stations in Pennsylvania and they never paid for it.

President Donald Trump has publicly supported the gas station chain, but has no financial connections to it.

The lawsuit alleges that they never paid because of a data error which impacted invoices. Metro Detroit attorney Neal Brand says he has been following this story closely and says this all sounds like an alleged scam.

"$4 million dollars is a lot of money, but to Mansfield is something they can absorb," Brand said. "But they’re trying in federal court to get the money back, to recover the money. And, the people that they’re suing, in one form or another, had been involved in several types of fraud. And they’ve lost to many corporations, including oil companies, even 711. And they’re going to have to pay back the money that they took if the jury says that they’re liable for it."

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to Mansfield and Freedom Fuel, requesting interviews and is waiting to hear back.

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