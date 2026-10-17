Former Detroit Lions punter dies at 35 from brain cancer

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The Brief Former Detroit Lions punter Kasey Redfern has died at age 35 from brain cancer. Redfern played for the Lions in 2017. His wife told the California Post that he "fought an incredible fight. He smiled the whole way through, never questioned why."



Former Detroit Lions punter Kasey Redfern has died at age 35 after a battle with brain cancer.

His wife told the California Post that he was diagnosed three-and-a-half years ago with central nervous system lymphoma.

Brain cancer battle

The backstory:

Redfern, who also had contracts with the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Diego Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, and Atlanta Falcons, died on Oct. 13.

As an undrafted rookie free agent, he signed with the Jaguars in 2014.

In 2017, he started for the Lions, but after a single punt in the season opener, injuries including a torn ACL and MCL sent him to the injured reserve list.

He would remain in the NFL through 2019.

According to a GoFundMe post, Redfern was diagnosed with central nervous system lymphoma in April 2023.

What they're saying:

In a Facebook post, Redfern's wife Lauryl said he moved into hospice care this September.

She spoke with the California Post following his death.

"He shouldn’t have lived as long as he did," she said, "but he fought an incredible fight. He smiled the whole way through, never questioned why and always knew God had a purpose for this, having great hope that his miracle would be healing on Earth."