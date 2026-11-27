The Brief Trev Alberts' legal team is urging the University of Michigan Board of Regents to fire incoming President Raver for cause on Dec. 1. Alberts’ attorney is accusing her of "gross negligence" over the decision to pull back Alberts' athletic director hire. He says her firing and reinstating Alberts as AD would save the university at least $31 million.



An attorney for Trev Alberts is calling on the University of Michigan Board of Regents to fire incoming President Raver before she officially takes office and reinstate Alberts as athletic director — a move the lawyer claims would save the university at least $31 million.

Trev Alberts' lawyer

What they're saying:

Tom Mars wrote on social media Friday that he had a "fiscally responsible solution" and knew how to save the university $31 million – fire incoming President C. Cybele Raver and reinstate Alberts as Michigan’s AD.

"The Michigan Board of Regents may be overlooking a fiscally responsible solution to the latest Michigan fiasco that would save the university at least $31 million: (a) fire incoming President Raver for cause on Dec. 1, 2026 based on her gross negligence in making the most reckless, indefensible decision in college sports history, saving the university $10 million in salary; and (b) apologize to Trev Alberts and proceed with hiring him as Michigan’s AD, which would save at least $21.2 million. Then go hire a President who considers integrity to be a core value," he wrote .

Trev Alberts as Michigan athletic director

FILE - Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts waits for the match to start against Creighton during a college volleyball match at Sokol Arena in in Omaha, on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via Getty Images)

The backstory:

Michigan announced Tuesday that it was dropping plans to hire Trev Alberts of Texas A&M as its next athletic director, a stunning move that set up a possible legal fight with more than $21 million at stake.

Alberts signed a memorandum of understanding a week ago to take the job at Michigan with a five-year contract with a $3.2 million annual base salary, plus bonuses. But on Tuesday, University of Michigan President Domenico Grasso sent Alberts a letter that he said terminates the agreement.

"As a result of the information gathered as part of the employment process, the university has determined that the background check is not acceptable to the University," Grasso wrote.

Dig deeper:

Michigan pulled the job after controversial statements were uncovered from a deposition in a Title IX lawsuit at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln when he was A-D there.

Alberts was asked under oath whether college coaches should never have sexual relationships with the student-athletes they coach, and he said, "I don’t know the answer to that….it just depends."

By the numbers:

The salary and bonuses at stake total about $17.2 million and the memorandum signed Nov. 17 calls for that to be paid out within 75 days. Michigan is also on the hook to pay Texas A&M a $4 million buyout.

What's next:

Alberts and his lawyer are reportedly drafting a lawsuit against the school and possibly Raver.

READ MORE: Trev Alberts no longer University Michigan's pick to be athletic director: Report

Michigan’s next president, C. Cybele Raver

Meanwhile:

Raver’s appointment is set to take effect on Dec. 1.

Raver, 62, comes from Vanderbilt University , where she most recently served as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

President Domenico Grasso is leading the university through Monday, Nov. 30.