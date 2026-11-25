The Brief A baby in Oakland County is in the hospital with jaundice. Jaundice is often normal in newborns because their liver is still developing, and it can cause the eyes and skin to turn yellow. Jaydin spends most days in Ann Arbor at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital



An 8-month-old baby is hospitalized, fighting for his life, and now his family is reaching out with a public plea for help.

Big picture view:

Baby Jaydin is in need of a liver, and his family is praying for a holiday miracle. When Jaydin was born, his parents soon discovered he had jaundice.

Jaundice is often normal in newborns because their liver is still developing, and it can cause the eyes and skin to turn yellow.

But when medication did not work, doctors realized Jaydin needed a liver transplant to survive.

"It’s hard. His belly is huge, and he’s having a hard time breathing from all the fluid because it’s clear up to his chest," said Danielle Parsons. "He is still waiting to have a hernia surgery, which is huge. But because he’s so huge, they’re afraid to do the hernia surgery before the transplant. They’re afraid the fluid will push the hernia out."

"He’s O positive," said Sabrina Fischer. "Basically, if anyone is all positive, and they take an MRI of the liver to see if it’s the right size, that’s all that matters, basically to see if they’re the right match."

What you can do:

Jaydin spends most days in Ann Arbor at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, and the family’s home is several hours away.

If you would like to help the family, they started a GoFundMe for support.

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