Lions vs Bills: Detroit falls to Buffalo in TNF showdown, 31-41

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The Brief The Detroit Lions are taking on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. Two of the top teams in the NFL go to battle in Buffalo tonight as the Bills' new Highmark Stadium hosts its first-ever regular season game.



The Detroit Lions have lost their Thursday Night Football showdown against the Buffalo Bills, 31-41.

1st Quarter, Lions vs Bills 0-0

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball against D.J. Reed #4 of the Detroit Lions during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bry Expand

Big picture view:

The Lions are playing Buffalo at the Bills’ new Highmark Stadium in its inaugural game of the NFL Regular Season.

The Bills started the game with the ball, scoring on their first drive. Lions would then take the ball, only to be stopped.

The first quarter would end with the Lions scoring nothing, 0-14.

2nd Quarter, Lions vs Bills 0-14

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Jahmyr Gibbs #0 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball against Christian Benford #47 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Ph Expand

The Bills would have the ball at the top of the second quarter. The Lions would nearly get a break after an interception in the red zone which was reversed due to a holding call on Detroit, followed by another on the next play. Buffalo brings the score up to 0-21.

The Lions would finally make a score with Gibbs making the touchdown, putting seven on the board with 6 minutes left in the first half. 7-21

The Bills would then answer with another touchdown, widening the score to 7-27 with three minutes left in the half.

Detroit would then finally stop the Bills on their drive with 40 seconds left.

The Lions would add three to the board, kicking a field goal at the end of the half.

First Half Results, 10-27

The Lions would end the first half of the game with only ten points on the board, 10-27.

3rd Quarter, Lions vs Bills 10-27

The Lions would start the second half with the ball. St. Brown would give the Lions their second touchdown, bringing the score up 17-27.

The Bills would respond with a touchdown of their own, widening the score again to 17-34.

The 3rd quarter ends and the Lions have the ball.

4th Quarter, Lions vs Bills 17-34

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Cole Bishop #24 of the Buffalo Bills tackles Sam LaPorta #87 of the Detroit Lions out of bounds during the fourth quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo b Expand

With the ball in Detroit’s possession, Detroit would score their third touchdown, 24-34.

Buffalo would get the ball back but would be stopped during their drive. The score is unchanged.

With eight minutes left, Detroit would also get stopped, kicking the ball back to Buffalo from the end zone.

With just under three minutes left, the Bills would again run through an open Lions defense, landing 40 on the board. Lions now trail 24-41.

With the ball again, Goff would throw it to no one, get sacked, then throw it to no one again, only to make a complete pass on 4th down.

With the ball again, Goff would make a complete pass on 4th down after getting sacked in the Lions' red zone.

With two minutes left in the game, Goff threw to St. Brown for another touchdown. Now a 10-score game, 31-41

The Lions would try an onside kick for the ball to go to the Bills. Buffalo ran the clock down, ending the game.

Lions vs Bills Final Score

After a few hours on Buffalo’s home turf, the Lions fell against the Bills, 31-41.

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