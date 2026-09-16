The Brief The NCAA has ruled that referees did not follow the instant replay protocols at the end of the Michigan-Western Michigan football game. The body came to the decision after consulting with its national officiating leadership. However, the outcome of the game cannot be overturned.



Actually, the instant replay protocols during the end of the University of Michigan-Western Michigan football game were not followed appropriately.

That's the conclusion the NCAA reached during its review of the last-second play that ended in a miracle victory for the Wolverines during the week 1 game.

However, the outcome of the game cannot be overturned, the organization also ruled.

Instant Replay Rules not followed

Big picture view:

The NCAA issued a statement about its end-of-game timing protocols more than a week after the sport was embroiled in controversy over a decision to add one second back onto the game between the Wolverines and the Broncos.

The governing body said it consulted with its national officiating leadership when it came to the conclusion the referees did not follow the appropriate instant replay protocols.

"Had the protocols been followed, the outcome of the game would have been different," the statement read.

What they're saying:

On Sept. 8, Matt Young, the NCAA secretary rules-editor for football, issued an interpretation on official game timing protocols to reinforce the proper procedures governing the end of either half.

When a replay review requires time to be restored or otherwise adjusted, the replay official’s decision will be based on the embedded game clock contained within the program feed. If the broadcaster is unable to provide an embedded game clock, the replay official will use the game-clock graphic displayed as part of the broadcast feed.

This will be the Division I FBS Oversight Committee’s only statement on this matter.