Allen Park impacted by severe storm damage as power outages effect Metro Detroit

The Brief Storms carved a path of destruction right through Metro Detroit, with Allen Park and neighboring Lincoln Park taking the brunt of the fury. Utility crews will be working around the clock through the night to clear those active lines.



Crews are racing to clear the wreckage across Metro Detroit after a brutal back-to-back storm system hammered the region over the last 24 hours.

Big picture view:

These storms carved a path of destruction right through Metro Detroit, with Allen Park and neighboring Lincoln Park taking the brunt of the fury.

As the storm moved on and daylight took place, toppled trees were revealed to be everywhere, crashing onto roofs and dragging power lines down with them. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported, but families who dodged the last round of outages weren't so fortunate this time.

Listen to what one resident experienced firsthand.

"It’s pretty crazy. I mean there’s trees all over the place. I was at work when it came through but I heard the winds were pretty bad," one resident said.

Utility crews will be working around the clock through the night to clear those active lines.

What's next:

DTE Director of Operations Jerry Tullio spoke at a press conference Thursday afternoon, saying 80% of customers impacted by the first wave of the storm can expect to see service restored by the end of the day on Thursday. As of 2:40 p.m., 110,000+ customers lacked power. The most significant storm damage impacting service was seen along the I-96 corridor, according to Tullio.

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