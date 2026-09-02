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The Brief A Michigan County Sheriff is facing two felony counts, court records show. Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire was arraigned on obstruction of justice and misconduct in office on Wednesday. He received a $1,000 bond



A Michigan County Sheriff has been charged with two counts, court records show.

Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire was arraigned on Wednesday on felony counts of obstruction of justice and misconduct in office.

Michigan County Sheriff Charged

Hodshire appeared in court on Sept. 2 on counts of obstruction of justice and misconduct in office.

What we know:

Hodshire first appeared in Hillsdale District Court on Wednesday for a scheduled arraignment at 10:15 a.m.

His bond was set for $1,000.

The charges were filed on Aug. 31. According to court records, the original charges stemmed from an event on Feb. 18, 2026.

He's scheduled to be back in court for a probable cause conference on Sept. 30.

What we don't know:

The nature of the offenses is unknown.

According to the Hillsdale Daily News, Hodshire allegedly warned a suspect's family about a warrant out of a county in Ohio. Testimony from a Michigan State Police detective includes details about a theft investigation overseen by the Williams County Sheriff.