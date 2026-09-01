Three fire stations in St. Clair Shores reopens after staffing shortages

The Brief The St. Clair Shores Fire Department had to close a few stations due to low staffing for the weekend. The department closed two of its three locations over the weekend. The fire chief told FOX 2 this was temporary and for only part of the day.



A Metro Detroit fire department was forced to close its doors over the weekend due to short staffing.

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The department closed two of its three locations over the weekend. The fire chief told FOX 2 this was temporary and for only part of the day. However, that didn’t stop some residents from worrying.

"Sad. Emergency come up you in trouble. What you going to do about it? Go for yourself," said resident James Gilstrap.

"I understand the concern of the residents when they see a station temporarily closed sign," said St. Clair Shores Fire Chief Gregory Flynn. "That is alarming. We do respect and understand that. But the reality is emergency services were maintained, and we were able to get some firefighters and staff those trucks and put the station back in service."

As for what led to those shortages, the chief tells FOX 2 there were some layered challenges. From injuries to vacation days being used, retirements and military leave. The stations are set up to have 15 firefighters across the three departments. But once they drop to ten, they have to make some changes.

Now if you’re in search of a job, they are hiring.

"If you are into serving others and taking care of others and compassionate, along with the capacity of coming along and being able to pick heavy things up, then put them down, we’d definitely like to take a look at you and have a conversation," said Flynn.

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FOX 2 also heard from residents who said they were not concerned and that people are short-staffed everywhere. All three fire stations are back open on Tuesday.

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