The Brief More severe weather is hitting Southeast Michigan. Some in Oakland County heard sirens - but not because of a tornado warning. Approximately 100,000 homes don't have power in Metro Detroit as thunderstorms blew through the region last night. Parts of Oakland, Wayne, and Washtenaw counties are under a thunderstorm watch.



More bad weather is pushing into Metro Detroit following a heavy round of thunder, lightning, and downpours that hit the region Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Outages are growing as the storms continue to blow through with more than 117,000 customers without power in the region, more warnings are being issued.

DTE is expected to give an update around 2 p.m.

Severe Weather in Michigan

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of Oakland, Wayne, and Genesee counties. The National Weather Service said the storms could stick around through the early afternoon.

Up to 70 mph wind gusts were reported with threats of tree damage and impacts to mobile homes and roofs likely in areas that are affected.

Sirens ring out in Oakland County

Residents in Oakland County may be hearing sirens ring out amid the bad weather.

That is not a sign of a tornado warning. Instead, the county turns them on when winds strengthen enough — around 60 to 70 mph.

Forecast for the remainder of Thursday

A continued chance of precipitation will be seen late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

Scattered to widespread storms are expected into Thursday night throughout the Southeast Michigan area. An additional round of storms is expected very late Thursday night into early Friday morning, which could impact the early morning commute.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low 80s and high 70s throughout Thursday, fluctuating slightly as storms potentially roll in and out.

DTE outages hit 117,00+

According to DTE Energy Outage Map, about 117,000 customers were without power by mid-day on Thursday. There is going to be a lot of cleanups in Southeast Michigan, with widespread damage.

The backstory:

As of midday Thursday, outages were spread throughout the tri-county area and further to the north and west.

DTE says it has 2,600 workers out trying to get power back up for homes. They estimate 80% of customers that were impacted will see their power restored by the end of the day.

People are advised to avoid downed power lines.

Related article

School closings due to storms

There are some schools closed – CLICK HERE to see the list.

Among the school districts impacted are Howell Public Schools and Madison District Public Schools in Oakland County.