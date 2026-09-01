Former Farmington schools staffer accused of embezzling over $100K in student funds

The Brief Members of the Board of Education for Farmington Public Schools say a school official swindled an amount exceeding the $100,000 threshold tied to her primary felony charge. Investigators say the alleged embezzlement began around 2013 and slowly grew over time. Board members say the community has every right to be angry.



School district officials in Farmington and Farmington Hills say a former staffer accused of embezzling funds meant for vulnerable students may have taken far more than initially realized.

Board of Education for Farmington Schools accuses staffer

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Members of the Board of Education for Farmington Public Schools say 72-year-old Hatty Ligon swindled an amount exceeding the $100,000 threshold tied to her primary felony charge. She spent 30 years with the district as a special education resource teacher, eventually transitioning into a role supporting homeless students, where officials say she had access to funds meant for housing and transportation.

Investigators say the alleged embezzlement began around 2013 and slowly grew over time.

Board members say the community has every right to be angry.

"So here we are. A new month and, once again, our district has made the news. This is embarrassing. When are we going to wake up guys? Not once, not twice, three times in two months we have made the news."



"I also want to be very transparent with you," said Treasurer Terri Weems. "We are talking about more than $100,000. A lot more and I want to let you know that our community has every right to be angry. In a taxpayer and I’m angry. I’m also angry because I believe my own nonprofit organization was negatively impacted. Our board is angry."

What's next:

Ligon is facing one felony count of embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a charge that carries up to 20 years in prison.