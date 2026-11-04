Jocelyn Benson wins election for Michigan governor, beating John James

The Brief Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has won the race for Michigan governor, FOX News has called, beating Republican Rep. John James. Benson will replace Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Jan. 1 2027



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will be Michigan’s next governor after winning the race for Lansing in the 2026 Midterm Election, according to FOX News.

What they're saying:

Benson defeated Republican Rep. John James, who represented Michigan’s 9th District.

The race for governor was one of continuing back and forth between the two candidates as the controversy over data centers and Flock cameras had Michigan voters ping-ponging between Benson and James.

The race was called for Benson with 54% of the vote, according to FOX News.

Benson wins Michigan Governor

Big picture view:

Benson’s win will continue another four years of Democratic control in the governor’s mansion. She leaves behind her Secretary of State position, which is being fought over by candidates Anthony Forlini and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist.