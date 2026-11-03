Election Day in Michigan: Detroit clerk says 68K absentee votes have been tabulated

The Brief Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey gave an early morning Election Day update. She said 68K absentee ballots have been tabulated and that about 80K are expected. Between 100K and 130K voters are expected to cast ballots at voting locations.



Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey said all 402 precincts across the city opened successfully Tuesday for the midterm elections.

By the numbers:

About 68,000 absentee ballots have already been tabulated and her office expects up to 80,000 in total absentee ballots, with tabulation expected to resume at noon at Huntington Place.

In the early voting period, about 25,500 residents took part across the city.

There will be 26 US Department of Justice monitor teams of two, at voter precincts today.

"We also expect congressional monitors in our city as well," she said. "Our focus remains on providing an orderly voting experience, free of barriers and ensuring that every eligible ballot is accounted for accurately."

RELATED: Michigan election guide: What are we voting for today?

Winfrey expects the first round of results to be announced at 8:30 p.m., a half-hour after the polls close.

"Ballot collection and counting will continue throughout the day, including ballots received through our final 8:00 pm collection from all of our 38 official drop boxes," she said.

By 11 p.m. Winfrey said there will be results expected from about 90 to 95 percent of all ballots.

Her absentee ballot chief operating officer spoke about expected ballot deliveries at Huntington Place, which has been a contentious issue by some outside critics.

He said the deliveries will come in spurts with 1,800 by noon.

"Their process signatures are verified. And once all of that's done, they're sorted and delivered to Huntington Place," he said. "We anticipate that to go on throughout the day, and they'll probably be about five deliveries at Huntington Place because there are large volumes. There are 50 trays. We have to use trucks to bring them in. Hopefully at 8 p.m. we only get less than 100."

Michigan numbers across the board

Dig deeper:

About one in three have voted early with an active registered voter turnout of 32.9 percent.

There have been almost 1.7 million absentee ballots received.

According to the state, about 750,000 early voting ballots have been cast.

Stay with FOX 2 for more election updates throughout the day.

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