Conservative influencers attacked allegedly by Michigan student in Ann Arbor

The Brief A group of very conservative influencers were attacked by a student in Ann Arbor. The incident, caught on camera, shows Joe Redden and Liz Benichou, both conservative influencers with a huge following on social media. Meanwhile, one student did not like where their conversation was going about Islam.



A conservative influencer was attacked at the University of Michigan allegedly by a student. Now it could lead to charges.

Big picture view:

A group of very conservative influencers had a table setup on the Michigan campus in Ann Arbor when a student with opposing views hit one in the face with her cell phone and pushed another to the ground.

The incident, caught on camera, shows Joe Redden and Liz Benichou, both conservative influencers with a huge following on social media. They both set up booths on campuses, saying they are looking for calm dialogue.

Meanwhile, one student did not like where their conversation was going about Islam, and erupted, later resisting when police attempted to arrest her.

"We get people that tend to be a little bit aggressive and angry, but not this violent again," said Liz Benichou. "Charlie Kirk is a prime example. It’s extreme violence, so there are those cases, but for the most part, we go around very man on the street asking people questions they either want to talk to us or they don’t. I had a lovely interaction with some other college students for the most part. It’s peaceful, and you should feel safe on the college campus."

Dig deeper:

University of Michigan police tell FOX 2 the student was arrested, processed and released. It will be up to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office whether to issue charges.

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