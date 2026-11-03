Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers results: Michigan Senate 2026 election
Michigan’s Senate race between Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers is one of the most watched races in the country on Election Day.
Results in the race for the open U.S. Senate seat will appear below once polls close in Michigan, which is 8 p.m. local time.
Note that some polls in Michigan are located in Central time.
Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers election results
MORE LIVE MICHIGAN ELECTION RESULTS HERE
Watch Michigan live election results
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Michigan Senate race
The backstory:
The seat is open because Democrat Sen. Gary Peters is retiring.
The rare opening is a top target for Republicans to tack on a new seat and retain their majority – while the seat is a must-hold for Democrats as they aim to win back the majority.
US Senate balance of power
Big picture view:
The U.S. Senate balance of power going into Election Day was 53 Republicans to 47 Democrats.
Here is a look nationally at election results:
The Source: Information in this article was taken from election results from The Associated Press. Background information was taken from previous FOX 2 Detroit reporting.