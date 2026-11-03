The Brief Michigan’s Senate race between Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers is one of the most watched races in the country. The seat is open because Democrat Sen. Gary Peters is retiring, and the winner has implications on party control of the Senate. Election results will appear below once polls close in Michigan, which is 8 p.m. local time. (Some polls are in Central time.)



Michigan’s Senate race between Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers is one of the most watched races in the country on Election Day.

Results in the race for the open U.S. Senate seat will appear below once polls close in Michigan, which is 8 p.m. local time.

Note that some polls in Michigan are located in Central time.

Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers election results

MORE LIVE MICHIGAN ELECTION RESULTS HERE

Watch Michigan live election results

Dig deeper:

You can watch live on FOX 2 Detroit as election results in Michigan come in:

Michigan Senate race

The backstory:

The seat is open because Democrat Sen. Gary Peters is retiring.

The rare opening is a top target for Republicans to tack on a new seat and retain their majority – while the seat is a must-hold for Democrats as they aim to win back the majority.

US Senate balance of power

Big picture view:

The U.S. Senate balance of power going into Election Day was 53 Republicans to 47 Democrats.

Here is a look nationally at election results: