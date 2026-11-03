Michigan voters pass Prop 2 that restricts political contributions

The Brief Michigan has backed Proposal 2, which limits utility company and government contractor donations. The ‘Money out of Politics’ proposal was largely backed by voters across the state, according to estimates. The proposal includes companies like DTE and Consumers Energy, as well as companies that receive over $250,000 in government contracts.



Michigan voters have backed a ballot proposal that would limit utility companies and large government contractors from making political contributions.

Proposal 2, known as the ‘Money out of Politics’ ballot initiative, restricts companies like DTE and Consumers Energy from making donations to political campaigns and public officials.

What does Prop 2 do?

The backstory:

Voting yes on proposal 2 would change state law that bans regulated utilities like DTE and Consumers Energy from making political donations.

It also targets contractors with over $250,000 annually in government contracts, as well as parties with connections to contractors and those utilities from making direct or indirect campaign contributions to those holding or running for public office.

A yes vote also expands some campaign finance laws by requiring more information about the donors.

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