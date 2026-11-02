Madison Heights Spirit Halloween shooting suspect charged with first-degree murder

The Brief The suspect in a deadly Madison Heights shooting has been charged on Monday. According to officials, John Benson allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Thompson several times. Thompson was taken to a hospital where he later died. While being arrested, police say Benson was assaulted by family members of Thompson.



The suspect in the Madison Heights Spirit Halloween shooting has been charged Monday afternoon after being arraigned in court.

Big picture view:

On Friday, at 2:04 p.m., police say two men, 21-year-old Anthony Thompson from Detroit and 21-year-old John Benson from Oak Park, ran into each other at the entrance to the Spirit Halloween.

Police say the two men knew each other.

According to officials, Benson allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Thompson several times. Thompson was taken to a hospital where he later died.

While being arrested, police say Benson was assaulted by family members of Thompson. He was injured but expected to be okay. He was taken to a hospital and then later returned to police custody.

John Benson charged in deadly shooting

Dig deeper:

Benson was charged with:

First-degree premeditated murder, punishable by life without parole

Felony-firearm, which carries a mandatory two-year sentence served consecutively to the murder sentence

Benson was denied bond and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 18.

An investigation is ongoing.