Michigan voters reject Proposal 1 to rewrite state constitution

The Brief Michigan voters rejected Prop 1, which would have convened a convention to rewrite the state constitution. The ballot proposal shows up every 16 years. Residents voted widely against the proposal.



Michigan voters have rejected Proposal 1, which would have kickstarted the lengthy process of rewriting the state constitution.

During a contentious midterm election, residents also had the opportunity to vote on ballot proposals that cover the entire state. Prop 1 dealt with holding a constitutional convention with the purpose of drafting a new document governing the state.

The opportunity to rewrite the state constitution is posed to voters every 16 years.

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What would Prop 1 have done?

The backstory:

Voting yes on Prop 1 is a vote in favor of convening a convention that begins the process of rewriting the Michigan constitution.

If Prop 1 passes, it begins a lengthy process that will take several months. Sometimes called a "con-con," the convention would be convened by state representatives chosen by voters.

Once the convention is over and a new drafted constitution is written, that version would go before voters for another vote. Only then, if it was approved, would the new version replace our current constitution.

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