Michigan voters reject Proposal 1 to rewrite state constitution
(FOX 2) - Michigan voters have rejected Proposal 1, which would have kickstarted the lengthy process of rewriting the state constitution.
During a contentious midterm election, residents also had the opportunity to vote on ballot proposals that cover the entire state. Prop 1 dealt with holding a constitutional convention with the purpose of drafting a new document governing the state.
The opportunity to rewrite the state constitution is posed to voters every 16 years.
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What would Prop 1 have done?
The backstory:
Voting yes on Prop 1 is a vote in favor of convening a convention that begins the process of rewriting the Michigan constitution.
If Prop 1 passes, it begins a lengthy process that will take several months. Sometimes called a "con-con," the convention would be convened by state representatives chosen by voters.
Once the convention is over and a new drafted constitution is written, that version would go before voters for another vote. Only then, if it was approved, would the new version replace our current constitution.
The Source: Midterm election results and previous reporting were cited for this story.