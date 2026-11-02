Former Lions doctor on Jack Campbell's injury in Detroit-Minnesota game

The Brief The Detroit Lions are still waiting for an update on Jack Campbell's health following an apparent neck injury on Sunday. The linebacker was carted off the field in the fourth quarter. The team said he would stay in the hospital overnight. An update could come Monday afternoon.



The Detroit Lions and their fans are waiting for an update on their team captain after an injury hospitalized Jack Campbell.

The linebacker was carted off the field with an apparent neck injury. He was last reported to be recovering in the hospital.

The Lions will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. with an update on Campbell's status. FOX 2 will stream the update live.

Former Lions doctor on Campbell injury

Doctor Solomon Cogan is the founder of The Nerve & Disc Institute and is a current member of the Detroit Tigers' medical staff.

Before joining the Tigers, he was on the Lions' medical staff for 14 years. He joined FOX 2 to talk about what he saw on Sunday.

What they're saying:

Cogan's primary concern is the potential for an injury to the brain or spinal cord.

In the immediate aftermath of the play where Campbell was injured, trainers assessed his health without moving him.

"If you move him immediately, that can make a smaller problem catastrophic," Cogan said.

In situations where the player is unconscious, doctors will treat the situation as a potential cervical=spine injury. The greatest concern is that any paralysis could be permanent.

Depending on the severity of the injury, treatment options can vary widely.

Cogan added the shape of the neck is designed to absorb blows like the one that Campbell suffered.

"The neck has a natural c-shaped curve and that's by design. It's really to be a shock absorber," he said.

The anatomy of one's nervous and skeletal system is why the NFL made spearing illegal. "When the neck is bent forward or straight, you get an axial compression to the spine and at much more risk of severe injuries," Cogan added.

But when a player's neck is up, it has more places to bend during an impact.

Cogan referenced Jayden Reed's injury earlier in the season when his head was dropped down during the impact, causing a severe injury. Campbell's head was more "neutral" during the play, which could point toward a better outcome. However, it's still not without risk.

Jack Campbell's injury

The backstory:

Campbell was injured early in the fourth quarter of Detroit's game against the Minnesota Vikings when he suffered a neck injury.

He was hospitalized after being carted off the field where he remained overnight into Monday.

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The Lions head coach did not have an update on his status following the end of their divisional game. Hours afterward, the team said Campbell would remain at a local hospital for continued evaluation.