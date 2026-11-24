The Brief Travel experts expect around 80 million people to travel to the country this season. AAA says around 90% will drive. Cadillac Travel says the busiest day will be Sunday with everyone coming back.



Millions of people are hitting the road and taking to the sky for the holidays as experts project this to be the busiest travel week of the year.

Big picture view:

Travel experts expect around 80 million people to travel to the country this season. AAA says around 90% will drive, while Cadillac Travel says the busiest day will be Sunday with everyone coming back.

Travel started last Friday.

The airport has a new cell phone lot aimed at keeping pickup from getting backed up. 144 spots, right off of I-94 coming in.

We timed how long it took to get from the new cell phone lot to the arrivals.

What they're saying:

"Oh it was easy. Both coming and landing, it wasn’t as crowded as I thought it would be at all," said Debi Guardado.

"They say this is going to be the busiest holiday travel time ever," said David Fishman. "There are some questions on if it might drop a bit, especially with some of the things that happened with the grounding of the planes and all the glitches going on. People usually book these ahead of time. Those numbers are going to be the highest they’ve virtually ever been."

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