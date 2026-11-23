The Brief The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says bricks were thrown at drivers overnight. No one was hurt, but several vehicles were damaged. At least two reports of people who had severely damaged windshields from bricks that were thrown at them as they were driving along Hall Road.



Several cars have been damaged in Macomb over the weekend after police say bricks were thrown at them.

Bricks thrown at drivers in Macomb

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The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says no one was hurt in the incident, but some drivers were left shaken up. It took place near Westbridge Manor, where left-over bricks seemed to have come from a landscaping wall.

The sheriff’s office in Macomb has taken at least two reports of people who had severely damaged windshields from bricks that were thrown at them as they were driving along Hall Road going 55 miles an hour.

What they're saying:

It was very concerning to the people who live around there.

"I think they should go to jail got to be consequences for that kind of behavior," resident Shannon told FOX 2.

"Well, if it’s children, then the parents should have to pay for it," said Velda Young. "And if it’s ground ups then they should go to jail because that is attempted murder if you ask me, because if you do that, and they run into it, they could kill themselves or someone else."

FOX 2 talked to some people who said deputies came around 10 p.m. on Sunday night, door to door, trying to find some information, trying to talk with possible witnesses and asking if they had any doorbell camera video that caught this.

They really have little to go on in terms of suspects or anybody under arrest or in custody.

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