The Brief Officials say during a police run, just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police discovered a person inside a house who had been shot. A resident FOX 2 spoke with said they are not surprised by the deadly shooting and are concerned for the community.



A Detroit family is devastated after their 17-year-old son was shot and killed inside a home on the city's west side on Saturday.

Detroit police are still investigating the deadly shooting but say a suspect has been arrested.

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Officials say during a police run, just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police discovered a person inside a house who had been shot. The teen victim was then taken to a hospital where he later died.

A resident FOX 2 spoke with said they are not surprised by the deadly shooting and are concerned for the community.

"I got my ring camera sitting there looking. Heard the gunshots and I seen him. The one that got killed run back to the house with a 45 in his hand and then run into the house. I had this expletive on camera. I know his dad. I didn’t say anything to anyone about it. I didn’t want to get into the what was happening to these young boys and these gangs and expletive that was just one incident."

The resident did not want to be identified, but said the criminal activity among young people in the community needs to come to an end.

"Some type of gang expletive or something, just the way it happened. For what it’s worth, it was quiet over here, and I’ve been here for an expletive 40 years," they said.

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FOX 2 spoke with Detroit police about the gang allegations, and they said they have no further comments other than ‘a suspect is in custody.’

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