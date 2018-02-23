Spring getaway ideas from Cadillac Travel Group
The long, cold winter finally seems to be dissipating, so it's a great time to think about a spring fling.
Ways to cope with the expenses of your child's sport
Kids playing sports can hit your wallet hard. Families can easily spend thousands of dollars - per kid - every year depending on what sport they play.
Summer trip ideas from AmazeTravel
Summer is exactly 18 days away, and if you don't have a trip planned Jim and Julie Welch from Amazetravel.com have some unique recommendations that are also budget-friendly.
Outrageous Valentine's Day travel ideas
Ron Otto joins us on The Nine with some outrageous travel ideas.
Detroit federal judge issues halt on Trump's travel ban
FOX 2's Charlie Langton explains the Detroit federal judge's order to us.
Tips for traveling with your pet
Katie Johnson from Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit joins us on The Nine.
Roadtripin' 101 with The Nine
Deena, Amy, Roop and Lee share their family roadtrip traditions on The Nine.
Living the Life: Vacationing in Michigan on the cheap
Travel expert Val Gonzales joins us on this episode of Living the Life.
Pure Michigan expert: Where to travel this summer
Travel Michigan Vice President Dave Lorenz joins us on The Nine to give us some summer travel ideas.