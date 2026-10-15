The Brief Major players in the 2026 Midterms are making appearances in Michigan on Thursday. Abdul El-Sayed is campaigning up north while Vice President JD Vance is stumping in Monroe. The election is less than three weeks away.



The 2026 Midterms are less than three weeks away with plenty on the line for Michigan. The state will play a major role in the makeup of Congress. It is also deciding who will lead statewide offices for the next four years.

On Thursday, two of the figures in the national spotlight will make public appearances: Vice President JD Vance and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

FOX 2 will stream appearances from both individuals.

Abdul El-Sayed in Escanaba

El-Sayed will be making two campaign stops in Northern Michigan, one in Escanaba and another in Iron Mountain.

The Democrat will appear alongside Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for "It Shouldn't Be This Hard Tour" town halls.

JD Vance in Monroe County

The vice president is stopping in Monroe County where he will stump for Republican candidates as the party works to maintain control in Congress.

He's expected to speak around 4 p.m.

The event is at the Total LevelUP Training Complex. Lines were spotted hours ahead of the event. Vance was last in Michigan in August.

2026 Midterms in Michigan

The backstory:

Michigan voters will be voting for a new U.S. Senator, as well as electing candidates to several statewide offices.

With the balance of power in play in Congress as well as Michigan governance, residents' ballots will be packed full this November as options for governor, secretary of state, and attorney general are all up for grabs.

Michigan has been under Democratic control in all three seats for the past eight years — making the 2026 election one of the most significant in recent memory for the state.

In Congress, several open seats are up for grabs.

That includes the U.S. House races on the 10th, 11th, and 13th Districts. At the top of the list is the open U.S. Senate seat, with El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers vying for a coveted spot in the 100-seat chamber.

Pundits and polls indicate both sides of Congress are in play.

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