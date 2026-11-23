The Brief A mother from Detroit is dead after a shooting in Chicago over the weekend. Jones was the mother of two children. Her parents, Damon and Marqueda Jones, say she was in Chicago over the weekend celebrating her boyfriend's birthday.



A night out in Chicago quickly turned into a tragedy for a mother from Detroit who was killed while celebrating her boyfriend's birthday.

Detroit mother shot and killed in Chicago

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Her name was La'Shon Jones. FOX 2 talked with her parents, who said she was a mother who loved her kids and gave them affirmations every morning on the way to school, praying with them as well.

"Soccer mom. Coach mom. Dance team mom," said father Damon Jones. "She was a praise dancer in church. She was the one that you can count on that would make you better, you know. They stole something from us. It’s irreplaceable."

Jones was the mother of two children. Her parents, Damon and Marqueda Jones say she was in Chicago over the weekend celebrating her boyfriend's birthday when at 2 a.m. on Saturday, she and another person were shot outside a popular hookah bar after an argument.

The 33-year-old was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Family responds to Chicago police

What they're saying:

The family says as soon as Chicago police told her there was an argument, they did not believe that narrative.

"It has to end. I mean, guns. I mean, that’s crazy that you would just pull out a gun and shoot recklessly," said Marqueda. "Don’t know who you’re going to hit. That’s, and I kid you, I, in my wildest dreams, I never thought this would ever hit our doorstep. Not, not at all. Not at all. Like this, today is my mom’s birthday. She passed away in 202. I can’t even celebrate. Those are her sisters. We can’t even, you know. We’re here planning a funeral for our daughter, and she did everything for me when my mom passed."

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing. As of Monday night, no one had been arrested.

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