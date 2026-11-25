The Brief Investigators say a deadly early morning house fire was set intentionally last week. The fire killed a 7-year-old boy at the home, on the west side of Detroit. The Detroit Fire Department is asking anyone with information to come forward.



A deadly Detroit house fire that killed a 7-year-old boy last week was set intentionally, investigators said.

Big picture view:

The fire took place on Lawrence Street back on Thursday, Nov. 19, in the early morning hours.

The boy's mother was injured and was in critical condition, while two teens were transported to the hospital, one with minor smoke inhalation and one for observation.

She was found in the rear of the house and had lost her pulse. Crews regained it, and she was transported to a nearby hospital.

What they're saying:

"This is a devastating and senseless tragedy, and those responsible must be held accountable," said a statement from DFD. "The case has been turned over to the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Division, and detectives are actively working to identify and bring those responsible to justice."

At the time of the fire, Detroit Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeffrey Urbas spoke about the tragic discovery.

"The crews that … found him, it's tough, they are having trouble with it," he said. "We've seen this too often. It's the worst thing – you don't want a child or to find anyone, but a child is worse. Where they found him was untenable. He did not have a chance, they did the best they could. It was a rough one."

The backstory:

The Detroit Fire Department said that dispatch received a call reporting the house fire at 2:12 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lawrence, between Dexter and Linwood.

As the first crew arrived, it found the first and second floors fully engulfed in flames, DFD said, adding that response time was just under five minutes.

What you can do:

The Detroit Fire Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Division at 313-596-2260 or Detroit’s Fire Investigation Division at 313.628.2900. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or online at DetroitRewards.tv at detroitmi.gov.