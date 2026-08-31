Abdul El-Sayed leads Mike Rogers in latest poll

The Brief A recent poll shows Abdul El-Sayed ahead of Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race. The EPIC-MRA statewide poll showed El-Sayed leading Rogers by 4 points. It also found Jocelyn Benson leading John James in the governor’s race 45-41%.



The general election is nearly two months away, and Michigan has one of the most-watched races.

Abdul El-Sayed vs. Mike Rogers

Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers at respective campaign events on Aug. 31, 2026.

Big picture view:

Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat is one of the most closely-watched races this election cycle. The seat is being left vacant by Gary Peters, who is retiring.

Dig deeper:

Widely considered the political outsider, Abdul El-Sayed narrowly defeated the Democratic establishment candidate, Haley Stevens, in Michigan’s August primary.

He’s facing off against Mike Rogers, who ran unsuccessfully for Debbie Stabenow's seat upon her retirement in 2024.

READ MORE: Mike Rogers, Abdul El-Sayed waste no time going on the attack as November looms

Latest Michigan election poll

Big picture view:

In the newest survey of Michigan voters, both Democrats Benson and Sayed had slim leads over James and Rogers, in their respective races.

Methodology:

The EPIC MRA polled 600 likely voters statewide from Aug. 22-28, 2026 via live interview, mostly by cell phone.

Michigan Senate race poll

By the numbers:

In the U.S. Senate race, El-Sayed leads Rogers 47-43% with 10% of others undecided or refusing to say.

Two previously released polls also found El-Sayed leading Rogers.

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers latest polls

Michigan governor race

By the numbers:

In the Michigan governor’s race, Benson led James 45-41%, with 14% undecided or refusing to say.

National outlook

Dig deeper:

The national survey also looked at voters' attitudes about the country's economy, finding almost two-thirds of voters saying it had worsened. Those results mimicked views of President Donald Trump.

Sixty-seven percent of voters gave the president a negative rating, while 30% rated his presidency as positive.

What's next:

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.