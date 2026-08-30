Detroit Lions release roster weeks before the beginning of the 2026 NFL season

The Brief The Lions defeated the Colts on Saturday in a 25-16 win in Indianapolis to cap off the preseason. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Lions released their roster, including those who have been released and waived before the 2026 NFL Season. They face the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13.



The Detroit Lions have exited their preseason schedule, winning two of their three games, ending with a victory against the Indianapolis Colts. Now they have released their player roster before the NFL Season begins.

Big picture view:

The Lions defeated the Colts on Saturday in a 25-16 win in Indianapolis to cap off the preseason. Now, Detroit will take on the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Lions released their roster, including those who have been released and waived before the 2026 NFL Season.

Released Lions Players

DL Myles Adams

LB Joe Bachie

TE Tyler Conklin

WR Greg Dortch

WR Tom Kennedy

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga

LB Troy Reeder

DL Ben Stille

RB Trayveon Williams

Waived Lions Players

QB Luke Altmyer

WR Tarik Black

CB Ekow Boye-Doe

DB Aamaris Brown

OL Devin Cochran

CB Bump Cooper Jr.

WR Malik Cunningham

TE Thomas Gordon

OL Gus Hartwig

TE Zach Horton

LB Erick Hunter

S Dan Jackson

WR Lucky Jackson

WR Dominic Lovett

EDGE Anthony Lucas

G Mason Miller

G Melvin Priestly

CB Eric Scott Jr.

DL Chris Smith

OL Colby Sorsdal

S Jason Taylor II

DL Tyre West

CB Nick Whiteside

RB Roydell Williams

Waived/Injured Lions Players

OL Michael Niese

Placed on Reserve or Physically Unable to Perform

DB Brian Branch

S Kerby Joseph

Placed on Reserve or Physically Unable to Perform

OL Giovanni Manu

Placed on Reserve or Injured

C Cade Mays

Lions 2026 Season Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 29: Keith Abney II #28 and Aamaris Brown #42 of Detroit Lions celebrates against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 29, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Expand

What's next:

The Detroit Lions are looking to bounce back after last season's playoff-missing disappointment – and they're going to have to go through five playoff teams from a year ago, including the Super Bowl runner-ups – to reclaim the king of the North title.

The 2026 NFL schedule is officially out. While we already knew some of the games – at Buffalo on Thursday Night Football in week 2, vs the Patriots in Germany on Nov. 15, and Thanksgiving Day vs. the Bears – there are still a lot of variables.

The Lions will be featured on FOUR primetime games this year – including week 2 against the Bills, week 4 at the Carolina Panthers, followed by back-to-back primetime games on Week 15 and 16 – at Minnesota and home vs the Giants, respectively.

Those four games, plus the Germany game and the Thanksgiving tradition, give the Detroit Lions a total of six time slots with no other games at the same time. The Lions could add more, based on the NFL's flex scheduling and the final game of the season – at Green Bay.

Read the full Lions Schedule by tapping here.

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