Detroit Lions release roster weeks before the beginning of the 2026 NFL season
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Lions have exited their preseason schedule, winning two of their three games, ending with a victory against the Indianapolis Colts. Now they have released their player roster before the NFL Season begins.
Big picture view:
The Lions defeated the Colts on Saturday in a 25-16 win in Indianapolis to cap off the preseason. Now, Detroit will take on the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Lions released their roster, including those who have been released and waived before the 2026 NFL Season.
Released Lions Players
- DL Myles Adams
- LB Joe Bachie
- TE Tyler Conklin
- WR Greg Dortch
- WR Tom Kennedy
- LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
- LB Troy Reeder
- DL Ben Stille
- RB Trayveon Williams
Waived Lions Players
- QB Luke Altmyer
- WR Tarik Black
- CB Ekow Boye-Doe
- DB Aamaris Brown
- OL Devin Cochran
- CB Bump Cooper Jr.
- WR Malik Cunningham
- TE Thomas Gordon
- OL Gus Hartwig
- TE Zach Horton
- LB Erick Hunter
- S Dan Jackson
- WR Lucky Jackson
- WR Dominic Lovett
- EDGE Anthony Lucas
- G Mason Miller
- G Melvin Priestly
- CB Eric Scott Jr.
- DL Chris Smith
- OL Colby Sorsdal
- S Jason Taylor II
- DL Tyre West
- CB Nick Whiteside
- RB Roydell Williams
Waived/Injured Lions Players
- OL Michael Niese
Placed on Reserve or Physically Unable to Perform
- DB Brian Branch
- S Kerby Joseph
Placed on Reserve or Physically Unable to Perform
- OL Giovanni Manu
Placed on Reserve or Injured
- C Cade Mays
Lions 2026 Season Schedule
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 29: Keith Abney II #28 and Aamaris Brown #42 of Detroit Lions celebrates against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 29, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
What's next:
The Detroit Lions are looking to bounce back after last season's playoff-missing disappointment – and they're going to have to go through five playoff teams from a year ago, including the Super Bowl runner-ups – to reclaim the king of the North title.
The 2026 NFL schedule is officially out. While we already knew some of the games – at Buffalo on Thursday Night Football in week 2, vs the Patriots in Germany on Nov. 15, and Thanksgiving Day vs. the Bears – there are still a lot of variables.
The Lions will be featured on FOUR primetime games this year – including week 2 against the Bills, week 4 at the Carolina Panthers, followed by back-to-back primetime games on Week 15 and 16 – at Minnesota and home vs the Giants, respectively.
Those four games, plus the Germany game and the Thanksgiving tradition, give the Detroit Lions a total of six time slots with no other games at the same time. The Lions could add more, based on the NFL's flex scheduling and the final game of the season – at Green Bay.
Read the full Lions Schedule by tapping here.
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The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Detroit Lions in this report.