The Brief University of Michigan sophomore and wide receiver for the Wolverines, Andrew Marsh, was charged with one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure. A police report says a female delivery driver was flashed by a male suspect in February. The police report did not name who the suspect was, but records show the male suspect was allegedly Marsh.



A player for the Michigan Wolverines has been charged with indecent exposure for allegedly showing his genitals to a delivery driver in February.

Big picture view:

Court records say University of Michigan sophomore and wide receiver for the Wolverines, Andrew Marsh, was charged with one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.

The backstory:

On Feb. 1, the Pittsfield Township Police Department was called out to the 5000 block of E. Spaniel Drive for reported indecent exposure. The caller told police she was making a delivery to the home when a man answered the door with a blanket over his shoulders wearing nothing underneath.

Police say as she turned to leave, the man allegedly pulled the blanket apart, exposing his genitals.

The woman who made the call to police said she left the home and then got a message from the man saying that she was attractive and asking if she would return.

What's next for Andrew Marsh?

EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 14: A detail view of Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (3) helmet stickers during a college football game between the Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines on November 14, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. (P Expand

Dig deeper:

The police report did not name who the suspect was. However, records show the male suspect was allegedly Andrew Marsh.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 spoke with attorney Elias Muawad, who says he could be removed from the team.

"Administratively, they could kick him off the team," said Muawad. "There’s got to be a morals issue here. And certainly they can kick him off the team. As far as jail time, I’m not aware of any criminal history for him. I’m sure they’re going to have him have a psychological report to see if he is a danger to the public. Is this something that he’s done in the past? Could he see jail? The odds are, without a criminal record, probably not. He would probably be put on probation. But certainly heavy into some psychological help to see why he did this. Or, is it just a young person being immature? We don’t know yet."

FOX 2 also reached out to the University of Michigan, who provided a statement:

"We were just made aware of an incident involving Andrew Marsh. We will continue to monitor the situation as more information becomes available, but we are unable to comment further due to the on-going case."

We have reached out to Marsh's attorney and are waiting to hear back as of 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

What's next:

Marsh will have his pretrial on Dec. 2.

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