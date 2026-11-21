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Baker Mayfield expects to play despite a strained foot when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Mayfield returned to practice Thursday in a limited role. He said he injured his foot scrambling early in a 27-24 loss to Chicago on Nov. 8. The Buccaneers (3-6) had a bye last week, giving Mayfield more time to recover.

"I feel ready," he said.

If he can’t play, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels would make his fourth start. He was 1-2 when Mayfield missed three games with a fractured thumb.

"Doing everything I can to get all the treatment and rehab possible and prepare like a professional," Mayfield said. "If I feel like J.D. gives us a better option to win, no shame in admitting that. We’ll see how it goes, but (I’m) progressing well and (we’ll) see how Friday shapes up."

Mayfield has struggled this season since signing a $165 million, three-year contract. He threw a pick-6 against the Bears, and has just three touchdown passes, four interceptions and three lost fumbles in six games.

"You can’t put your finger on one thing, but we still have half the season left," Mayfield said. "So, (I’m) looking forward to getting the pass game going."

The Buccaneers have the league’s No. 1 run offense but are last in passing.

"(We) haven’t been able to get into a rhythm, but looking forward to getting that going this week," Mayfield said. "Obviously, we’ve been able to run the ball extremely well. We’re never going to be mad about that. But we, as a passing unit, have to be better, and we’ve got to be more consistent. It’s kind of the things that I’ve hit on. But you can tell after the Chicago game, talking about the things that went wrong and just moving forward, the sense of urgency, intentionality of the guys that’s there. So, looking forward to seeing what comes out of it."