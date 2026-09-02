Argument leads to deadly shooting on Detroit's east side

The Brief A victim in his 20s died after a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning. Detroit police say an argument escalated, leading to the shooting. Police are looking for the suspect, who fled from the scene at John R and Arden Park.



Detroit police are looking for the shooting suspect in a fatal shooting from the city's east side.

What we know:

An argument escalated this morning, ending in a shooting that took the life of a victim in his 20s, according to DPD.

The shooting scene took place in the area of Arden Park and John R, close to Woodward, at about 1:30 a.m.

Investigators could be seen combing the area including a bike, cell phone and shoes.

What we don't know:

There are no details about a description of the suspect or the circumstances of how the shooter and victim knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. You will remain anonymous.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Detroit Police Department.

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