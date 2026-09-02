Argument leads to deadly shooting on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for the shooting suspect in a fatal shooting from the city's east side.
What we know:
An argument escalated this morning, ending in a shooting that took the life of a victim in his 20s, according to DPD.
The shooting scene took place in the area of Arden Park and John R, close to Woodward, at about 1:30 a.m.
Investigators could be seen combing the area including a bike, cell phone and shoes.
What we don't know:
There are no details about a description of the suspect or the circumstances of how the shooter and victim knew each other.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. You will remain anonymous.
Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.
The Source: Information for this report is from the Detroit Police Department.