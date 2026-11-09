'Art for All,' a new float from the Detroit Institute of Art will debut in America’s Thanksgiving Parade

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The Brief DIA’s first-ever Parade float "Art for All" will inspire with iconic works of art, including Diego Rivera’s legendary Detroit Industry Mural and Auguste Rodin’s The Thinker. The Parade is free and open to the public along Woodward Avenue. Founded in 1984, The Parade Company is a not-for-profit organization governed by the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation.



The Detroit Institute of Arts and The Parade Company are thrilled to partner on a ‘rolling masterpiece’ to debut in the 100th America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Gardner White. For the first time ever, the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) is bringing its world-class collection to Woodward Avenue with a spectacular new float.

The partnership marks an extraordinary collaboration with two of Detroit’s most iconic cultural institutions. A first look at the Detroit Institute of Arts’ float rendering here.

Why you should care:

The Parade Company has made Detroit's Thanksgiving tradition a national favorite. The Parade steps off at the Detroit Institute of Arts and rolls nearly three miles down Woodward Avenue to Campus Martius Park. Inspired by the museum’s extraordinary collection, the float will turn Woodward Avenue into a moving gallery, bringing iconic works of art and beloved masterpieces to the Parade route.



"We are so proud to partner with the Detroit Institute of Arts, bringing together the power of art and the magic of our parade to create unforgettable memories for our community," said Tony Michaels, President & CEO of The Parade Company. "The Detroit Institute of Arts is the best art museum in America and what an honor to celebrate with them for our 100th year."

What they're saying:

"The DIA has always believed that art belongs to everyone, and there is no better stage than Woodward Avenue on Thanksgiving morning," said Salvador Salort-Pons, Director of the Detroit Institute of Arts. "Working with The Parade Company, we get to bring the spirit of our collection out of the galleries and into the streets, and share it with our community and the entire country in the Parade’s 100th year. I am personally grateful to the residents of Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties, whose support through the Tri-County millage helps make the DIA a museum for everyone. Because of you, general admission is free for Tri-County residents, bringing the power of art to everyone in our community."



The new float was designed by The Parade Company and is being built by Parade Company artists at the historic Detroit parade studio. More than 100 feet long, the ‘rolling masterpiece’ will showcase Diego Rivera’s legendary Detroit Industry Murals, Auguste Rodin’s The Thinker, Renee Sintenis’ Donkey, and Noah’s Ark: Genesis by Charles McGee. , along with a display of artwork featured on the float’s turning spindles.

The DIA’s first-ever float promises to delight and celebrate creativity for all ages, inviting the community and America to experience the museum in an entirely new way. It rolls out under the Parade’s 100th-year theme, "This is 100," a celebration of a century of Detroit’s most magical tradition. The Parade is free and open to the public along Woodward Avenue.







