Berkley crash leaves passenger dead, driver critically injured

The Brief A vehicle crash in Berkley Monday night left one person dead and a second critically injured. The SUV crashed into a tree at Henley Avenue and Edgewood Blvd after 10 p.m. last night. The passenger died from their injuries, while the driver is hospitalized in critical condition.



One person is dead and another injured after crashing into a tree in Berkley late Monday night.

The backstory:

The crash killed the vehicle's passenger while the driver is hospitalized in critical condition.

It took place at Henley Avenue and Edgewood Blvd just after 10 p.m. Labor Day.

Lieutenant Andrew Hadfield of Berkley police said that onlookers rushed to the aid of the vehicle's passengers and that life-saving efforts were made.

What they're saying:

"A lot of residents came out to help and try to help the resident out of the vehicle, so we appreciate the people that assisted us on this scene," he said. "We'll release more information once we have that, but this time it's (still) under investigation. "

Hadfield said it is still too early to know if speed alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

The Source: Information for this report is from Berkley police.

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