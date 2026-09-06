Thousands of Michigan residents receive misprinted enhanced licenses, IDs
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Approximately 8,200 Michigan residents who recently applied for or renewed an enhanced driver’s license or state ID received a misprinted card in the mail this week, the Michigan Department of State said.
The backstory:
The error affected a batch of licenses and IDs printed Aug. 26 by the department’s vendor, Idemia.
Big picture view:
The Department of State said the misprinted licenses and IDs have a stock photo and date of birth printed in the lower right-hand corner instead of the cardholder’s information.
The information is generic and does not belong to another Michigan resident.
The Department of State said the misprinted licenses and IDs have a stock photo and date of birth printed in the lower right-hand corner instead of the cardholder’s information. (Submitted to FOX 2)
What's next:
New, corrected cards have already been sent to people who received a misprinted license or ID, the department said. Affected customers do not need to take any action and will automatically receive a new card in the mail.
What you can do:
Customers can also go online or visit a Secretary of State branch office to print a temporary license or ID to use while waiting for their new card.
If an old license or ID has not expired, it remains valid for travel.
The Source: Information came from the Michigan Department of State.