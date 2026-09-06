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Thousands of Michigan residents receive misprinted enhanced licenses, IDs

By Nathan Vicar
FOX 2 Detroit
Around Michigan
Published September 6, 2026 1:50 PM EDT
Published September 6, 2026 1:50 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • About 8,200 Michigan residents received misprinted enhanced driver’s licenses or state IDs.
    • The cards were printed Aug. 26 and contain a generic stock photo and date of birth instead of the cardholder’s information.
    • No action is required: Corrected cards have already been mailed, and temporary credentials are available while customers wait.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Approximately 8,200 Michigan residents who recently applied for or renewed an enhanced driver’s license or state ID received a misprinted card in the mail this week, the Michigan Department of State said.

The backstory:

The error affected a batch of licenses and IDs printed Aug. 26 by the department’s vendor, Idemia.

Big picture view:

The Department of State said the misprinted licenses and IDs have a stock photo and date of birth printed in the lower right-hand corner instead of the cardholder’s information.

The information is generic and does not belong to another Michigan resident.

The Department of State said the misprinted licenses and IDs have a stock photo and date of birth printed in the lower right-hand corner instead of the cardholder’s information. (Submitted to FOX 2)

What's next:

New, corrected cards have already been sent to people who received a misprinted license or ID, the department said. Affected customers do not need to take any action and will automatically receive a new card in the mail.

What you can do:

Customers can also go online or visit a Secretary of State branch office to print a temporary license or ID to use while waiting for their new card.

If an old license or ID has not expired, it remains valid for travel.

The Source: Information came from the Michigan Department of State.

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