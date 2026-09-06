Thousands of Michigan residents receive misprinted enhanced licenses, IDs

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The Brief About 8,200 Michigan residents received misprinted enhanced driver’s licenses or state IDs. The cards were printed Aug. 26 and contain a generic stock photo and date of birth instead of the cardholder’s information. No action is required: Corrected cards have already been mailed, and temporary credentials are available while customers wait.



Approximately 8,200 Michigan residents who recently applied for or renewed an enhanced driver’s license or state ID received a misprinted card in the mail this week, the Michigan Department of State said.

The backstory:

The error affected a batch of licenses and IDs printed Aug. 26 by the department’s vendor, Idemia.

Big picture view:

The Department of State said the misprinted licenses and IDs have a stock photo and date of birth printed in the lower right-hand corner instead of the cardholder’s information.

The information is generic and does not belong to another Michigan resident.

The Department of State said the misprinted licenses and IDs have a stock photo and date of birth printed in the lower right-hand corner instead of the cardholder’s information. (Submitted to FOX 2)

What's next:

New, corrected cards have already been sent to people who received a misprinted license or ID, the department said. Affected customers do not need to take any action and will automatically receive a new card in the mail.

What you can do:

Customers can also go online or visit a Secretary of State branch office to print a temporary license or ID to use while waiting for their new card.

If an old license or ID has not expired, it remains valid for travel.