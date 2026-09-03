Storm damage leaves 80K without power; Warren among hardest hit

The Brief Storm damage across Metro Detroit has left 80,000 without power Thursday morning. Pockets of flooding could be found from Wednesday night's storms. Snow plow trucks were used on I-94 near Gratiot to move the flood water out of the way this morning.



Severe weather passed through Southeast Michigan twice Wednesday night, leaving a trail of damage, flooding and power outages across the area.

Big picture view:

According to DTE Energy Outage Map, about 80,000 customers are without power early Thursday morning.

There is going to be a lot of cleanup this morning all over SE Michigan, with damage widespread.

School closings due to storms

There are some schools closed – CLICK HERE to see the list.

Among the school districts impacted are Howell Public Schools and Madison District Public Schools in Oakland County.

Metro Detroit storm damage

Local perspective:

One such area Thursday morning was in Warren on Beeman Avenue, close to 10 Mile.

A large tree there has been uprooted and is laying across this driveway. It's dark right now, and hard to tell whether it is laying on top of the house or not.

Storm damage from Madison Heights near 11 Mile and John R.

But there is a lot of damage there. And that is what we are seeing in this neighborhood, just lots of limbs that are down and things like that from the storms overnight.

On I-94 near Gratiot in Wayne County had been shut down due to flooding on the road and our crews could see road crew plow trucks push water out of the eastbound lanes

Thankfully it has reopened so it will not be an issue for the morning commute.

The hard rains, they did uproot trees across the viewing area a all over the place and took out power lines.

More storms possible Thursday night

What's next:

An isolated storm is possible through midday, though the best bet once again is late afternoon and evening.

Scattered, potentially widespread storms develop, and the severe threat will be alive and well too.

Pockets of damaging winds are the greatest threat, while downpours keep localized flooding a possibility.

A slight risk (2 out of 5) remains in place through tonight.

The Source: Information for this report was from FOX 2 crews observing storm damage and flooding this morning.

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