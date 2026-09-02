Birmingham Police announce crackdown on e-bikes in parts of the city

The Brief Birmingham Police say they are getting several complaints about how e-bikes and e-motorcycles are being used in the city. Birmingham Police made a post on Facebook saying the City Code bans e-bikes from being ridden on sidewalks. In addition, state law requires traditional e-bikes to have working pedals with speeds capped between 20 and 28 miles per hour depending on its class.



Police in Birmingham are sending a stern warning to people riding e-bikes and electric motorcycles on city sidewalks and streets as injuries climb across the state.

Birmingham Police respond to E-Bike complaints

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Birmingham Police say they are getting several complaints about how e-bikes and e-motorcycles are being used in the city. Officials say too many pedestrians and uninformed riders have been getting hurt in crashes, prompting an immediate crackdown.

Birmingham Police made a post on Facebook saying the City Code bans e-bikes from being ridden on sidewalks in the central business district, parts of Old Woodward, the city hall and library plazas, and all parking structures.

In addition, state law requires traditional e-bikes to have working pedals with speeds capped between 20 and 28 miles per hour depending on its class.

What they're saying:

Meantime, many opinions are divided.

"Yeah, they’re not meant for sidewalks. There are signs all over the place and then kids are riding them in the streets. It’s very dangerous."

"To be honest, I’d say let the kids live. Me, when I grew up I didn’t have the opportunity to have an e-bike, so I think you should let these kids live."

Police say parents could be on the hook for penalties too, if they let unlicensed minors ride an illegal e-bike.

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