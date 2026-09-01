Roseville man arraigned for allegedly not paying over $21K in child support

The Brief 44-year-old Wessley Kelly of Roseville was arraigned on a felony for not paying child support to the tune of $21,574. Kelly is accused of not making a payment since 2021 after paying roughly $519 a month for 12 years prior to 2021.



A Roseville man is accused of going years without paying child support. But now the 44-year-old father of one has been charged with a felony, allegedly owing over $21,000.

Big picture view:

It’s a statewide problem with people skipping out on child support and recently the Macomb County prosecutor started a pilot program to try to reduce the amount owed. And while Pete Lucido says the program is working, there is still work to do.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido points to 44-year-old Wessley Kelly of Roseville as an example. He was arraigned on a felony for not paying child support to the tune of $21,574.

Kelly is accused of not making a payment since 2021 after paying roughly $519 a month for 12 years prior to 2021. The State of Michigan has safeguards in place if you are on disability or unable to work. You just have to apply for it at the courthouse.

Prosecutor Lucido says that wasn’t the case with Mr. Kelly. He says Kelly does have a job but, for some reason, just skipped out on payments.

For others who don’t have a source of income to pay child support, Macomb County recently implemented the Child Support Specialty Court, working hand in hand with Michigan Works.

"When we go there for the hearing we hear the same stories time and time again. Judge, I can’t find the job, but we have Judge come over to get you a job. Take care of your obligation. Or I have a felony conviction. Soft felony, come over to this table. Michigan Works has jobs for soft felonies. No more excuses, everybody."

What's next:

A soft felony is another term for a nonviolent felony. Under that definition, failure to pay child support would fit that bill. Meaning those who need work can get help to find it.