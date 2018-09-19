Parc, 220 Merrill win 2018 Wine Spectator awards
Looking to plan a big event? You can get award-winning meals at Parc and 220 Merrill. They each recently received prestigious restaurant awards from Wine Spectator.
National Cheeseburger Day with Fleming's Steakhouse
September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day.
First Grabbagreen in Michigan opens this weekend
Grabbagreen is opening its first store in Michigan this weekend.
Breaking the silence on elder abuse
Elder abuse is a problem that's hard to talk about, but it affects some of our most vulnerable loved ones.
SEEN's shop local holiday pop-up Nov. 3-4
SEEN Magazine makes it easy to check off your holiday shopping list while keeping it local.
Day spa in Birmingham gives women with breast cancer a 'pause' in life
Many women enjoy going to the spa to get a facial or massage. Margot European Day Spa in Birmingham is one of the few places where breast cancer patients can find solace, and treatments tailored to their needs.
Jude Jowilson trunk show Oct. 21
Bridal Designer Jude Jowilson is in Detroit to show his new collection of gowns for Spring 2018.
Birmingham homeowners mix modern with green technology
A house in Birmingham is a perfect mix of modern design and green technology.
New items on the menu at Toast
The next time you eat at Toast, you'll find your old favorites on the menu as well as some new offerings.
Community House to Host Fourth Annual ParkArt
The Community House will be hosting ParkArt in Birmingham's Shain Park on Thursday, June 22 from 5 pm to 8 pm. Admission is free and crafts are $5. Wristbands are $20 and offer unlimited activities. They can be purchased in advance at www.communityhouse.com.
Daddies, Daughters and 'Dos event June 11
6 Salon is hosting Daddies, Daughters and 'Dos to give the dads in our lives a little help in the hair styling department.
Wok and Roll cooking class May 23
You don't have to own a wok to be able to learn these tasty dishes.
Afternoon tea for Mother's Day at Mad Hatter Bistro
An afternoon tea party is the perfect way to spend some quality time with your mother around this Mother's Day.
Worldly jewelry designs from Birmingham's Jolie Altman
Jolie Altman runs her global jewelry business from her office in Birmingham, Mich.
Four Story Burger! partners with Gleaners for burger sales
Four Story Burger! in Birmingham is partnering with Gleaners Community Food Bank for a month-long burger promotion.
Sea bass fish and chips from 220 Merrill
Chef Robert Gordon and Lance Sigler from 220 Merrill join us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
Cover Crop Ranch supplying healthier, tastier meats to area restaurants
Jeff Rasawehr from Cover Crop Ranch joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School with Chef Gabby Milton from Big Rock Chophouse.
Bella Piatti's pasta alla umbra recipe
Bella Piatti's sous chef Chase Alessandro joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
Tread carefully before signing a gym membership
Attorney Dani Liblang from The Liblang Law Firm, P.C., in Birmingham joins us on The Nine with some tips.
The Cultured Cook's butternut salad recipe
The Cultured Chef, Lisa Howard, joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.