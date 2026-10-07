Canadians weigh in on Michigan election amid Tariff war with the US

The Brief Canadians FOX 2 spoke with made their message loud and clear, saying they want Michigan's next governor and the next senator to restore a historic friendship that spans the Detroit River. Benson said she would cut a deal with Canada to lower costs and James said both sides need to restart trade talks and quote: "stop acting like children."



From Tuesday night's debate between the candidates for Michigan Governor, to the face-off for the state's open senate seat on Thursday, Michigan residents are not the only ones with a huge stake in whom the next leaders are come January 2027.

Canadians have a lot riding on the 2026 election cycle as well, amid the trade war between the US and Canada.

Big picture view:

Canadians FOX 2 spoke with made their message loud and clear, saying they want Michigan's next governor and the next senator to restore a historic friendship that spans the Detroit River.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) and Congressman John James (R) sparred over tariffs and ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada.

Benson said she would cut a deal with Canada to lower costs and James said both sides need to restart trade talks and quote: "stop acting like children."

Then, ahead of Thursday's clash between Mike Rogers and Abdul El-Sayed, Rogers broke with President Donald Trump calling for an end to the tariff war.

Abdul El-Sayed slammed the move as a major flip-flop on policies that he says Rogers helped start.

What they're saying:

Here’s how Canadians are weighing in on our choices at the ballot box:

"This is like the third or fourth time the United States has tried to take over Canada," said Ontario resident Dan Denis. "The war of 1812, there’s a few others along the way. Now it seems like the government is trying again. It’s not going to happen. For a Canadian, this election is very important. I think the world will be watching this election."

"That’s a big thing," said Lana Bastien. "So we have to work together, and I see Trump doesn’t want any part of Canada being with the cars but you know what? Detroit and Windsor work together to bring cars together and that’s what we have to do. We have to stick together."

"We always welcome people from the United States, especially on the fireworks night everybody comes here. We don’t go there. Everybody comes here, and we are always going to be welcoming you," said Christina Amaya.

What's next:

The tariff wars between the U.S. and Canada will surely be a focal point Thursday in the US Senate debate.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE