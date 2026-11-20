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The Brief The Tigers have agreed to a six-year extension with Troy Melton. Melton was a fourth round pick by the Tigers in 2022. His extension is expected to pay $46.5 million



The Detroit Tigers have signed an extension for pitcher Troy Melton which is expected to be worth $46.5 million.

Troy Melton extension news

SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 04: Troy Melton #52 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Connor Jalbert/MLB Photos via Get Expand

What they're saying:

Melton was a fourth round pick by the Tigers in 2022 out of San Diego State. According to the MLB, he was not yet eligible for arbitration.

In 2026, Melton made his first start of the season the following day against the Baltimore Orioles on May 25.

On Friday, Nov. 20, Melton signed a guaranteed $46.5 million, six-year extension with Detroit. According to the MLB, reports say the extension includes a club option for 2033. It could be worth as much as $80 million.

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