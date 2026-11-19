The Brief Six people and three pets were saved from a Shelby Township house fire Thursday morning. Two people, a teen and adult, were transported to a nearby hospital. The teen was rescued from a second story window.



Six people and three pets were rescued from a Shelby Township house fire Thursday morning.

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One of the four children rescued was helped from a second-story window. The teen, along with one of the adults, were hospitalized, said Fire Marshal Matthew Tidwell.

The fire was called in around 4:30 a.m. at the home, located in the 47200 block of Frederick Road.

Two dogs and a cat were saved from the house, with all of them transported to a nearby veterinary hospital.

What they're saying:

Tidwell says the fire appeared to have started in the basement, but added it is still under investigation.

The fire marshal praised the work of his department, saying the rescue was made difficult due to the house.

"They did really well. It was kind of a chaotic scene," he said. "It's a little bit older house, kind of broken up. So it's pretty challenging to go ahead and do the searches and stuff. So they did really well."