The Brief A Chase Bank outage had many unable to access their accounts on Monday. FOX 2 talked to an attorney out of Southfield, Adam Taub, who does consumer protection law. He says his clients have about a 50% chance of getting that fixed by phone, but sometimes they make you jump through hoops.



Multiple bank outages have many customers concerned as it adds to a slew of tech outages that have been taking place over the past few days.

Why should you care about the Chase Bank outage?

Big picture view:

FOX 2 talked to an attorney out of Southfield, Adam Taub, who does consumer protection law. His concern is what happened Monday evening will happen more often.

Taub tells FOX 2 that most people affected by Monday's outage with Chase are going to be people who had a payment due and the payment did not go through because of the outage.

It is unclear how Chase is going to remedy those folks. But if you owe from your account to a mortgage, let's say, you could be hit with an NSF payment, also known as a non-sufficient fund fee. He says his clients have about a 50% chance of getting that fixed by phone, but sometimes they make you jump through hoops.

What you can do:

First things first, monitor your bank account and when you can get access to it, do it.

"Right away, you need to review all of the transactions that have occurred during these outages," Taub said. "Payments that should have been made that weren’t made that’s going to be very important. Next thing you want to look for is duplicate payments. These glitches can cause, a creditor might go in twice and the outage may shut them out, and they might be paid twice."

A lot of things can be resolved online through your banking application, but the attorney FOX 2 talked to recommended old-school ways. Go into your bank, talk to the manager face to face to see what options there are.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE