The Brief A Shelby Township police officer crawled through heavy smoke to help rescue a family out of their burning home. The police chief shared a video of the officer’s "courage, dedication, and selflessness." Officer Tyler Nikkel is a three-year veteran with the department.



A Shelby Township police officer is getting high praise after helping rescue a family out of their burning home.

Shelby Township fire rescue

The backstory:

The fire broke out early Monday morning, just before 4 a.m. in the area of 22 Mile Road and M-53.

Shelby Township Police say an officer arrived at the home and saw heavy smoke out of a hallway into the garage. A woman immediately told him that her husband and 4-year-old son were trapped inside.

What they're saying:

"Without hesitation, Officer Nikkel entered the smoke-filled home in an attempt to locate them," said police officials in a press release.

The smoke was so extreme that the officer had to come back out, but "made the courageous decision" to reenter the house.

"Crawling on his hands and knees, he located the disoriented father and young child and safely escorted both out of the burning home," police said.

Video perspective:

The office shared video of the rescue, which you can see in the video player above.

"Where are you? Come straight to me, straight to me," the officer yells. "Reach out! Come here."

Dig deeper:

The officer, who is a 3-year veteran with the department, was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation treatment.

"Officer Nikkel's actions are a true testament to the courage, dedication, and selflessness that define the men and women of the Shelby Township Police Department. When faced with an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation, he didn't hesitate to put himself in harm's way to help save the lives of a father and his young son. His decision to reenter that burning home, despite the dangerous conditions, speaks volumes about his character and his commitment to protecting others. I could not be more proud of Officer Nikkel and the actions he took that morning. His actions remind us that it takes tremendous courage to act when lives are on the line. We are fortunate to have him serving our community," said Shelby Township Police Chief Robert J. Shelide.

Officials didn’t say how the fire may have started.